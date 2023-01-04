DIBRUGARH: A 17-year-old girl has allegedly been kidnaped by a person at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The ‘kidnapped’ girl have been identified as Jolly Agarwal of Duliajan in Assam.

The person who allegedly kidnaped the minor girl has been identified as Jahidul Ali.

A missing complaint was filed by the father of the ‘kidnapped’ girl at the Duliajan police station on January 1.

“My daughter Jolly Agarwal went to Gogoi market for tuition at around 6 pm on December 31. But she didn’t return. She also did not respond to phone calls,” Bharat Agarwal, father of the ‘kidnapped’ girl stated in the FIR.

Bharat Agarwal alleged that Jahidul Ali ‘kidnapped’ his daughter, as he also went missing since that day.

However, Bharat Agarwal has not mentioned the name of Jahidul Ali in the FIR.

Speaking to this correspondent, additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Dibrugarh district in Assam – Bitul Chetia confirmed that the girl was ‘kidnaped’.

“We are investigating the matter and a police team has been formed for search operation,” Chetia said.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the Dibrugarh police to investigate the ‘kidnapping’ of the minor girl.