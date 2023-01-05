DIBRUGARH: The police in Dibrugarh district of Assam have arrested as many as three persons in connection with the ‘kidnapping’ of the Duliajan minor girl.

However, the prime accused – Jahidul Ali – is still absconding and continues to evade arrest.

The police in Dibrugarh district of Assam have arrested: brother of the prime accused – Bodiul Jamal, his father – Abdul Jalil and his maternal uncle – Babu Ali.

Notably, the minor girl from Duliajan in Dibrugarh district of Assam, who was allegedly kidnapped, has been rescued by the police from Bongaigaon district.

The 17-year-old girl was rescued by the police from a Char area in Bongaigaon district of Assam.

“The girl kidnapped from Duliajan – Dibrugarh has been recovered at Bongaigaon and would be reunited with family,” special DG of Assam police GP Singh informed.

A missing complaint was filed by the father of the ‘kidnapped’ girl at the Duliajan police station in Assam on January 1.

“My daughter… went to Gogoi market for tuition at around 6 pm on December 31. But she didn’t return. She also did not respond to phone calls,” Bharat Agarwal, father of the ‘kidnapped’ girl stated in the FIR.

The person who allegedly kidnaped the minor girl has been identified as Jahidul Ali, a local hawker, hailing from Barpeta district of Assam.

Bharat Agarwal alleged that Jahidul Ali ‘kidnapped’ his daughter, as he also went missing since that day.

However, Bharat Agarwal has not mentioned the name of Jahidul Ali in the FIR.

Notably, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had instructed the Dibrugarh police to investigate the ‘kidnapping’ of the minor girl.