GUWAHATI: The Assam government, on Tuesday (January 4), announced the names of the recipients of the state’s highest civilian awards for 2022-2023.

The categories in which the awards will be given away by the Assam government are: Asom Baibhav, Asom Sourav and Asom Gourav.

The names of the recipients of the civilian awards to be conferred by the Assam government were announced by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Asom Baibhav, the highest civilian award to be given away by the Assam government, will be conferred on Dr Tapan Saikia.

Dr Tapan Saikia hails from Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district of Assam. Dr Saikia is one of the patrons of the Deesikha Foundation.

Dr Tapan Saikia will be conferred with the Asom Baibhav award for his contributions towards creating awareness and early detection of cancer in Assam and other Northeast states.

Currently, Dr Tapan Saikia is serving as the head of medical oncology and research director at the Prince Aly Khan Hospital in Mumbai.

The winner of the Asom Baibav award will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs and will be entitled to avail medical treatment at government expense for life.

On the other hand, the Asom Sourav award carries a reward of Rs 4 lakhs and the recipients can avail themselves of medical treatment at government expense up to Rs 3 lakhs each year.

As many as four personalities have been selected for the Asom Sourav award for 2022-2023.

They are: Krishna Roy, Gilbert Sangma, Dr Binoy Kumar Saikia and Dr Sashidhar Phukan.

Meanwhile, the Asom Gourav award carries a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs and the recipient can avail of medical treatment up to Rs 3 lakhs each year.

A total of 13 personalities have been selected for the Asom Gourav award for 2022-2023.

They are: Debajit Barman, Rustom Basumatary, Manje La, Binanda Hatibaruah, Atul Ch Baruah, Shila Gowala, Dr Jogesh Deuri, Dr Pankaj Lal Gogoi, Sarbeswar Basumatary Manthang Hmar, Dayal Goswami, Dr Syed Ifthikar Ahmed and Dr Dhrubajyoti Sharma.