Guwahati: The Assam Government has planned to turn the Boragaon (Paschim Boragaon) dumping ground in Guwahati into a park within the next few years.

Speaking during a meeting with journalists in Guwahati, GMDA Minister Ashok Singhal said that the government is planning to convert the Boragaon dumpsite into a park soon. He informed that the process has begun and all initiative is being taken to convert is being taken into consideration.

The minister added that for the biomining of Legacy waste at Paschim Boragaon, the government has accorded an Administrative Approval of Rs. 172.5 Crore.

A company named M/S Zigma Global Environ Solutions Private Limited has been given a timeline of 36 Months to complete the process.

completion period and currently all necessary machinery is being installed.

Apart from these, wind rows are already formed for processing old waste. The minister further informed that a total of 15 Lakh to 17 Lakh Tonne of legacy waste will be processed and land reclamation will be done within 36 Months. The plastic found during this will be sent to cement factories for burning.

The dumpsite in Paschim Boragaon has been polluting the water in the Deepor Beel in Guwahati. Many birds have suffered the consequences of the garbage that is dumped on the site every day. With the new step, a ray of hope is now seen for the Deepor Beel.