DIMAPUR: Nagaland governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 addresses critical issues of education such as equitable access to higher education by bridging the gap between current and desirable learning outcomes with more impetus on cognitive, social and emotional skills.

He said the significant aspect of the policy is that it is a progressive and future-oriented initiative.

Nagaland governor Jagdish Mukhi said this while interacting with the students and teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Kohima on Thursday.

“Our objective about education is to excel as duty-conscious and decent citizens of India, keeping our motherland in mind and the feeling of nationalism upfront, and to strive and contribute to the growth and development of our nation,” Nagaland governor Jagdish Mukhi said.

Mukhi urged the students to dream big in life and work hard to achieve their goal as there is no shortcut to success.

The Nagaland governor said the students should take guidance of parents and teachers in deciding the choices for their career and develop the practice of building strong willpower.

He also urged the teachers to give their best for the growth and welfare of the students.

Nagaland governor Jagdish Mukhi said more than the degrees, it is the knowledge that gives immense intellectual satisfaction.

Therefore, he said, it is the responsibility of schools, whether government or private, to provide holistic education to students so that they can efficiently discharge their duties to themselves, to the community, to the nation as a whole, and to humanity at large.

He added that an institution must contribute toward empowering the community.