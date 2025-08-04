Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical and technical positions or career in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientific Officers and Pharmacist on contractual basis for “Adult and Pediatric Hematolymphoid Unit.”

Name of post : Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Biochemistry)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 67320/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification :

M.Sc in Botany / Zoology / Chemistry / Biochemistry/ Biotechnology / Cancer Biology or equivalent from a government recognized institute. 3 years’ experience in a responsible position of a Biochemistry Laboratory of a large Hospital / Diagnostic Center.

Desirable Experience : Candidates with proficiency in English language, Computer skills and are well conversant with Accreditation related process will be given preference. Well acquainted with Biochemistry Auto Analyzers and can interpret Serum Protein Electrophoresis results.

Age Limit : 32 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Pharmacist ‘C1’

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 42480/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : B. Pharm OR D. Pharm. Registration with State Pharmacy Council with duly allotted

Registration Number is mandatory.

Experience : 3 years of experience in the relevant field. Candidate should be prepared to work in shift duties, including night shift. Experience of working on computerized system desirable.

Age Limit : 30 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Physiotherapy)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 42480/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : B.Sc. (Physiotherapy) / Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) with 50% marks from recognized university.

Experience : Minimum One-year experience in relevant field. Preference to candidates who have experience in treating oncology patient.

Age Limit : 30 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application in prescribed application format along with CV to Room No. 205, Establishm?nt Section, 2nd Floor, OPD Building, Dr. B Borooah Cancer

Institute, AK Azad Road, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati -781016.

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of

educational qualification, experience, identity proof in the form of Aadhar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof and other relevant documents.

The subject of the envelope should contain “Application for the post of ……………”

The last date for receipt of application is 16/08/2025 Upto 5:00 PM. (Postal delays will not be considered).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here