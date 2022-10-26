DIMAPUR: Nagaland’s art and culture department organised “Tribal Festival” at Amphitheatre, directorate of art and culture, Kohima, on Wednesday to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

On the occasion, 15 tribal cultural troupes from Kohima district in Nagaland presented their respective folk dances and songs while Governor’s Award (Music) 2021 recipient Sunep Lemtur presented a special number.

The “Tribal Festival” in Kohima, Nagaland was organised as the culmination of the 10 tribal festivals held in 10 districts of the state where the department has its offices.

Adviser to art and culture and tourism Khehovi Yepthomi, who was the special guest of the festival, thanked the department for organising the “Tribal Festival” commemorating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to remember the freedom fighters who gave their lives for the freedom of the nation.

Yepthomi said the Naga people have a rich and unique culture, with different dialects and traditions. Everyone must strive to protect this unique tradition and culture, he stressed.

“We live in such a society where we are in danger of losing our identity and culture,” Yepthomi noted. He said everyone should encourage each other and teach the younger generation “our culture” by organising such events.

Also read: Nagaland | Ntangki national park will be preserved as Naga national property: NSCN-IM

He also called for forming cultural clubs in different districts of Nagaland and having cultural exchange programmes.

Yepthomi said the Nagaland government has introduced the Hornbill Festival, Mini Hornbill festivals and tribal festivals to promote and preserve the rich Naga culture.

He urged the people to make such events a way of life and not just a one-time programme.

Secretary, art and culture, Athel O Lotha, in her welcome address, said the Nagas are artistic people having a colourful culture which is a representation of the Nagas’ earliest creative experience.

She said these creative activities are found in the physical aspects which are reflected in the folk dances and folk songs.

She added that even though the Nagas have similar cultural practices, there are distinctive features which are peculiar to each tribe.

Lotha hoped that this type of festival will serve as a reliable source of information and revive the rich culture of the Nagas.