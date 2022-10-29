New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Express saw another collision this month making it the third incident to hit an animal and be damaged.

On the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route, the semi-high speed train hit a bull in Gujarat earlier on Saturday.

After the incident, the train had to halt for around 15 minutes to assess the situation.

The train’s nose cone was damaged in the collision that took place near Atul Railway Station.

The train had earlier in October and that too a few days after its launch hit a cow near Anand Station and the next day, it hit four buffaloes.

After the earlier collisions, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that the train colliding with cattle is unavoidable and this was kept in mind while designing the train.