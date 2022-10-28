Guwahati: The Goalpara Police arrested three persons for allegedly raping three minor girls in Dudhnoi of the Goalpara district.

The three accused allegedly raped the minors on October 22 during a trip.

They allegedly took the minors on the trip claiming it to only be a party.

They were taken to a roadside eatery near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

At the eatery, they allegedly spiked their drinks.

After this, the girls were taken to a brick kiln and were then allegedly raped by the accused persons.

The accused were left at the market area in the Dudhnoi area the next day.

The family following this filed a complaint and they were arrested.

The accused were identified as Hasan Paramanik, Debasish Das and Hafizul Ali.