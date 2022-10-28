Guwahati: The Goalpara Police arrested three persons for allegedly raping three minor girls in Dudhnoi of the Goalpara district.
The three accused allegedly raped the minors on October 22 during a trip.
They allegedly took the minors on the trip claiming it to only be a party.
They were taken to a roadside eatery near the Assam-Meghalaya border.
Also Read: Mizoram urges Assam govt to defer border talks on November 4
At the eatery, they allegedly spiked their drinks.
After this, the girls were taken to a brick kiln and were then allegedly raped by the accused persons.
The accused were left at the market area in the Dudhnoi area the next day.
Also Read: Assam: Seven Germans restrained for attending religious gathering in Golaghat
The family following this filed a complaint and they were arrested.
The accused were identified as Hasan Paramanik, Debasish Das and Hafizul Ali.