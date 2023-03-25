AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 70 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs. 39.2 lakh in general area Tlangsam of Champhai district on Friday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered areca nuts is valued at Rs 39.2 lakh.

The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Department, Champhai on Saturday for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

Earlier on Wednesday, Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 39,04,000 tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL Tablets worth Rs. 390.4 crore in general area Ruantlang, Champhai.

The Assam Rifles troops also apprehended one individual in this conection.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL Tablets is Rs 390.4 crore.