AIZAWL: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit the Northeast state of Mizoram on April 1.

During his visit to Mizoram, Amit Shah will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 2000 crore.

Amit Shah will be in Mizoram on a day-long visit during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation of development projects worth Rs 2414 crore.

Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of six key projects in Mizoram.

These projects include: inauguration of construction of Assam Rifles Battallion Headquarters Complex Zokhawsang worth and construction of Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under Smart City Ltd (ASCL).

Also read: Mizoram | 72% voters’ turnout recorded in Lunglei Municipal Council elections

Besides, the Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of construction of Zorinpui – Longmasu NH-502A, construction of Aizawl Bypass (Package-1), NH-6; construction of Aizawl Bypass (Package-3), NH-6; and construction of Laldenga Centre.

Many senior officials of the central and Mizoram government will attend the programme.