Imphal: The Kakching District Administration, in collaboration with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Cell, successfully trained over 400 Anganwadi workers during a month-long program.

Officials conducted the training to ensure that every child receives essential care, education, and nutrition under the Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi (PBPB) initiative, part of the Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Authorities organised the training in multiple batches starting from August 4, 2025, and concluded the sessions on Saturday at the Library and Information Centre in Kakching.

Additionally, 100 Anganwadi workers completed their training earlier in December 2024.

The training focused on key areas such as Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), proper distribution of supplementary nutrition, and health concerns, including Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM), and Anaemia.

Trainers also introduced two ECCE curriculum frameworks, ‘Aadharshila’ for children aged 3 to 6 years, and ‘Navchetana’ for children aged 0 to 3 years.

These modules aimed to equip Anganwadi workers with the tools to promote optimal learning outcomes, especially for Divyang (differently abled) children.

During the sessions, trainers emphasized the importance of nutrition and highlighted how the programme enhances the effectiveness of Poshan services.

They encouraged participants to approach the training with dedication and enthusiasm to support the well-being of women and children more effectively.

Ningthoujam Parango Singh, Child Development Project Officer (ICDS Project, Kakching), led the training programme with active involvement from supervisors, inspectors, and support staff of the Social Welfare Department.