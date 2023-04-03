Imphal: A joint team of the Assam Rifles and Manipur police arrested two alleged drug smugglers and recovered 11.1 kgs of WY tablets and half a kilogram of heroin powder worth over Rs 11 crores in the international market.

The arrests and seizures were made during different joint raids at different locations along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur in the last 36 hours, an official source said on Monday.

The alleged smuggler later identified as one Lalpolao Haokip, 27, from Moreh ward number 2 Namnong Veng was arrested following a tip-off from across the border at around 11 pm on Sunday from his residence during a raid, the source said.

The joint team recovered 11.1 kgs of WY tablets and 377 grams of heroin from his unauthorized possession. The value of the WY tablets would be around Rs 9.9 crore in the international market and heroin, about 77 lakhs.

The raid was conducted based on the information given by an arrestee smuggler who was apprehended in an area in Chandel district.

The Assam Rifles Joupi Battalion under the aegis of the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) and Manipur Police recovered contraband items from Changpol – Gamphazol road Junction, Chandel District.

Based on specific information, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post from TOB Gamphazol was established on Saturday night at Changpol – Gamphazol road junction.

The party intercepted a vehicle at Changpol – Gamphazol road junction and found the vehicle loaded with 22 cases of drugs in soap cases weighing 264 gms. The approximate cost amounts to 27 lakhs.

All the apprehended smugglers, the seized goods, and impounded vehicles have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings, the sources added.