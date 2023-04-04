Imphal: A 30-year-old man was killed and 19 people including 13 students sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the last 36 hours in Manipur, the police said on Tuesday.

Md Salam Khan, 30, from Yairipok village of Manipur’s Thoubal district died on the spot when an auto-rickshaw he was travelling in was hit by a speedy Honda car at Khongomb bazaar on Monday afternoon.

The auto diver and four occupants of the car were also injured in the accident. The car was speeding towards Imphal from Chandel district headquarters on NH 102 and the diesel auto to Pallel bazaar, the police said.

In another accident, at least 14 persons including 13 students were injured in a bus accident at Khararphung village on the Ukhrul road at around 10.30 am on Tuesday.

Police said that the bus ferrying students of Pettigrew College, Ukhrul met with an accident due to brake failure.

A total of 13 students including 7 girls were injured when the bus turned turtle on the road. The condition of the second driver of the bus was stated to be serious and he was rushed to a hospital in Imphal, the police stated.

The injured were given first aid treatment at Leishiphung Christian Hospital, Ukhrul.

The Assam Rifles sent a recovery van to pull out the bus that was overturned.

The 13 injured students have been identified as Songachon Phinao, Themyo Kapai, Shimreithing RS, Leiyami Zingkhai, Sothingpam Chalamva, Themboy Muinao, Shailam NG, Soshanla Mashangva, Chuiyarin Ngashangva, Chihanmi Awungshi, Leiyami Chamroy, Leiyawon Kapai, and Mashun Mahongnao.

All of them are from the Ukhurl district, the police added.