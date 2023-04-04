IMPHAL: An alleged vehicle lifter who was on the run from the clutches of the police for a past fortnight was arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

A team of commandos of the Imphal West district (CDO-IW) arrested the alleged vehicle lifter in front of Manipur Police, Headquarters, Imphal on Monday.

The arrest of Md Dawood Khan (21 yrs) was made when the commandos were launching a frisking operation at around 02:10 pm on Monday, the police stated

Md Dawood Khan (21 yrs) from Lilong Haoreibi Makha Leikai village, about 11 km from Imphal was involved in stealing one KTM motorcycle on March 22 from Khuman Lampak main stadium parking, Imphal, the police said.

During preliminary verification, the arrested disclosed that he was involved in stealing one KTM motorcycle (Dark Galvano Matt Colour) without a registration number in front of the Main Stadium near the football ground, Khuman Lampak, Imphal on March 22 during the match of Tri-Nation International Football Tournament, 2023, the police said.

The arrestee also disclosed that he had committed the aforementioned crime along with his elder brother namely Md Mujib Khan (aged about 27 yrs) from Lilong Haoreibi Makha Leikai, in Imphal West district, is presently absconding in connection with vehicle theft case ref FIR No.93(3) 2023 IPS.

The arrested person is now in police custody for further interrogations, the police added.