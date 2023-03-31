IMPHAL: Four truck drivers from Assam whose heavy vehicles transporting essential commodities to Imphal for feeding poor masses of this mendicant state have been looted after beating them near an oil pump in Imphal West district on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.

Five self-styled local thugs have looted five mobile handsets from four drivers after beating them severely at around 10 pm on Wednesday.

This came to the light when Saikhom Babudhon, President of the Manipur Drivers’ Association (MDA) complained to the Patsoi police station on Thursday.

One of the deprived drivers namely, Md Islam said that he along with three other drivers have been driving their heavily loaded vehicles from Silchar to Imphal on the NH-37.

While they were resting and trying to take night meals at around 10 pm on Wednesday, five unknown miscreants identified themselves as local thugs beat them, and looted their mobile phones near Moidangpok Korouhanba Oil pump parking under the Patsoi police station.

Before their’s leaving the place, they threw away the meals on the ground, Islam stated ruefully.

General secretary of the MDA Sanjoy Thokchom appealed to the people of the state not to be meted out harassment to the drivers, especially to those whose heavy vehicles are inter-state plying.

Meantime, police said that attempts are on to arrest those involved in the crime.