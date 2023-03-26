IMPHAL: Sensation prevailed in Imphal West district of Manipur on Sunday (March 26) after the state police received a WhatsApp message of a bomb being planted at the foothills of Bamdiyar Machin Manao in Imphal West district of Manipur.

After receiving the information teams of Manipur police’s bomb disposal squad, criminal investigation department (CID) and officials of Nambol police station reached the spot immediately.

The Manipur police received the information about the bomb at around 7:30 am on Sunday (March 26).

The information about the bomb being planted near a camp of a Manipur-based underground outfit sent the local people in the area into a tizzy.

The suspected bomb planted near the main road of the Bamdhiyar village, under the Nambol police station created panic, forcing the locals to stay indoors.

The police cordoned off the area and launched an operation to dispose the suspected bomb.

However, on reaching the site, the teams of experts of Manipur police, upon inspecting the package, ascertained that the threat was a hoax.

The bomb disposal squad of the Manipur police opened the box and found a brick inside it.

The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax, the Manipur police said.

Manipur police said that some people spotted box, suspecting it to be a bomb.

This caused panic among the villagers, the Manipur police stated.

Notably, on Sunday (March 26), the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, (PREPAK) observed its 43rd Red Army Uprising Day.