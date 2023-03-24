Imphal: An astrologer shot dead an alleged insane person when the latter with an axe made an abortive attempt on the lives of women and children in a house at Uchekon near Imphal airport in Manipur on Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened when Laishram Basanta alias Yeningthiba, 44, was explaining to his clients about astrological predictions.

All of a sudden his family members including women and children cried for help when an unidentified man holding with an axe tried to kill them without any provocations, said a police official.

For the second time, the man without any reason tried to attack the same family at around 8.30 am on Friday.

In his self-defense, the astrologer using his licensed doubled barrel gun opened fire causing injuries to the unknown individual and one L Romeo, elder brother of the shooter.

The insane man succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital while L Romeo suffered bullet injuries on his right calf, the police official added.

Police said the insane individual was later identified as one Govid Basmati, who is working on the road construction project being taken up by ABC Infrastructure Pvt Limited in the state.

Police said that the astrologer along with the weapon used in the crime has been picked up and is now in Lamphel police station for further legal proceedings.

The body has been sent to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for an inquest and the injured man has been admitted to the same hospital.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police said.



