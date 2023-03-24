IMPHAL: Five alleged smugglers, including two women, were arrested by the police along with drugs – opium, poppy seeds – from Manipur in the past 24 hours.

The seized contraband items include: 2.276 kilograms of WY tablets, 3 kilograms of opium, 6.5 kilograms of poppy seeds, 401 grams of brown sugar, heroin and several illegal items worth around Rs 2 crore.

The drugs and other items were seized during the operations by the Manipur police at three different districts of the state – Thoubal, Churachandpur and Tengnoupal bordering Myanmar.

Police in Tengnoupal district of Manipur arrested an auto-rickshaw driver namely Limkhohao Baite (39) after recovering 2.276 kg of WY tablets in a frisking and checking operation.

Meanwhile, police in Churachandpur district of Manipur arrested one individual namely Henkholen and recovered 3 kilograms of opium and 6.5 Kg of opium seeds from his residence.

On the other hand, police in Churachandpur district of Manipur also arrested two alleged female drug peddlers.

The first arrest and seizure were made from the possession of one Lallemzou Manlun (25), with 401gm of Brown sugar, and Chinlamneng Manlun with 72gm of the illegal item.

Another alleged trafficker namely A Sarifkhan (35) from Sangai Yumpham village of Manipur’s Thoubal district was arrested.

Police said that several illegal items including 13 grams of heroin, cough syrups, and other intoxicating substances have been recovered from his unauthorized possession, the Manipur police said.