IMPHAL: The Manipur government is all set to sign an agreement with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to establish a football academy in the state.

The Manipur government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AIFF for logistics and other support to set up a football academy in the state.

The move will be undertaken by the Manipur government in its bid to further promote the sports in the state.

This was announced by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh recently.

“We will sign a MoU during AIFF chief Kaylan Chaubey’s visit to Manipur for the final match of the tri-nation international football tournament,” the Manipur chief minister said.

Notably, Manipur had the biggest contingent in the latest seasons of the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League and Indian Women’s League (IWL).

The Northeast state of Manipur is nothing short of a powerhouse of Indian football.

Since 1989 over 50 players from Manipur have gone on to represent the men’s and women’s national teams.