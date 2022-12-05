KOHIMA: Efforts are underway by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to develop players, who can represent India in football world cups.

This was stated by the president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Kalyan Chaubey at Kohima in Nagaland.

The AIFF is working on a road map to create a strong national team, which can play in world cups, Chaubey said.

Notably, FIFA has increased the number of teams to play in the 2026 FIFA world cup from the present 32 to 48.

Currently, the Indian football team ranks 106th.

Stating that Nagaland has good footballing potential, Kalyan Chaubey said that he would like to see youths of the state play football at the highest level.

Chaubey, who was in Nagaland on a two-day trip, on Sunday, launched the FIFA Football For School at Kohima.