KOHIMA: Internet has been taken by a storm, with videos from Nagaland of a guitar rendition of the national anthem.

Self-taught guitarist from Nagaland – Imnainla Jamir – played her guitar to the tunes of the national anthem – Jana Gana Mana at the ongoing Hornbill Festival 2022.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and Governor Jagdish Mukhi, among other dignitaries were present, when the guitar rendition of Jana Gana Man was played out.

Imnainla Jamir from Nagaland has been receiving plaudits for her version of the national anthem.

