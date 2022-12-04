DIMAPUR: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), on Sunday, paid homage to the victims of Oting incident in Mon district of Nagaland.

Fourteen people were killed in a botched army operation at Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland on December 4 last year.

The students’ federation demanded that the central government deliver justice to the victims and family members of the gruesome Oting incident.

It also demanded justice to all the pending cases related to the “excesses committed by the Indian armed forces” without further delay.

It alleged that the armed forces, shielded by AFSPA regime, have been “causing terror in the hearts and minds of the Nagas for several decades” in Nagaland.

Also read: Nagaland civilian killing: Konyak Union slams Centre for not sanctioning prosecution of guilty Army personnel

The federation said it finds no rationale why the Naga homeland within India is tagged as “disturbed areas” and the repressive AFSPA is thrust upon its people when the Indo-Naga political dialogue is being held at the Prime Minister’s level is at a very crucial stage.

The federation said it was only because of AFSPA that the Indian armed forces continue to operate with impunity in complete disregard of all humane values and virtues.

It, therefore, demanded repeal of the draconian law once and for all and that human rights were restored in Nagaland.