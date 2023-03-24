IMPHAL: A 3.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Moirang in Manipur on Friday (March 24) morning.

This was confirmed by National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NSC, the earthquake struck Moirang in Manipur at 08:52 am.

The depth of the earthquake that struck Moirang in Manipur was recorded at 51 kilometres.

Earthquake Magnitude: 3.9

Occurred on: 24-03-2023, 08:52:40 IST

Latitude: 24.23 & Longitude: 93.86

Depth: 51 Km

Location: 31km SSE of Moirang, Manipur

Earlier, on Thursday (March 23), an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 hit 60km east-southeast of Moirang in Manipur at 6:51 am.