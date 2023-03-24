IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday called for joint and coordinated efforts among the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary to save the State from issues of drug menace, illegal immigrants, and mass deforestation among others.

Manipur Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at the inaugural function of the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the High Court of Manipur held at its Complex, Imphal on Thursday.



Stating the State is in an alarming situation with problems of large-scale deforestation, illegal drug trafficking, and illegal immigrants through the porous border, N Biren Singh urged all competent authorities not to compromise on important issues relating to national and state security.

He stressed the need for coming up with stringent action to tackle all such problems. He further sought support and suggestion for the Government’s efforts for successfully overcoming the problems.

Also read: Manipur | Historic Kangla eastern gate dedicated to the people: N Biren Singh



The Chief Minister maintained that the State Government’s War on Drugs campaign and its effort to protect the reserved forest is for the betterment of the State’s future, adding that the Government is not going against any community.



N Biren Singh continued that creating an appropriate forum consisting of representatives from the Legislative, Executive, and Judiciary, to discuss important issues affecting the future of the State is the need of the hour.

The three-day celebration which commenced on Thursday will continue till March 25 next.