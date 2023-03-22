IMPHAL: Assam Rifles intercepted a Tata mini truck laden with 3,700 kilograms of clean rice, a local street valued at around Rs 1, 50, 000 along the international Moreh, Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur.

The seizures and arrest of an alleged smuggler occurred when the troopers of the Assam Rifles foiled a smuggling attempt made by a truck driver on the Indo-Myanmar Moreh gate in the broad daylight on Tuesday, an official source said on Wednesday.

The personnel of the 5 Assam Rifles in their normal frisking and checking duties under the aegis of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (south) asked the driver of the vehicle to produce valid document(s) for his attempt to transport the clean rice from Manipur (India) to Myanmar at the international boundary bridge mear Moreh, Manipur, the source stated.

Following the failure to show the details, the driver cum smuggler later identified as Asem Golson Meitei, 27, from Uchiwa village in Imphal West district was apprehended, the official source informed.



A total of 74 bags each containing 50 kilograms of clean rice have been seized and the vehicle used in the crime has also been impounded, the source said.



The seized items, the arrested driver, and impounded vehicle have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Forces, Moreh for further legal actions, the source added.



Notably, the border trade between India and Myanmar has reportedly been closed on this international bridge, Moreh since March 10, 2021. However, trade of small items has persistently been continuing.