SILCHAR: The police have made a massive seizure of drugs in Karimganj district of Assam on Wednesday (March 22).

The police in Karimganj district of Assam seized around 1.5 kilograms of Heroin.

The seized Heroin were concealed in 121 soap boxes, which were transported in a vehicle.

The vehicle was intercepted by the police at Veterbond area under Ratabari police station in Assam.

The seized heroin consignment has been weighed to be 500 grams.

Two persons have also been arrested by the police in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

The arrested persons have been identified as Saju Ahmed and Abdul Kalam.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.