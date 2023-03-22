NEW DELHI: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam is launching a publicity blitzkrieg in the national capital to celebrate the upcoming Rongali Bihu and to make it the largest congregation of 11,000 Bihu dancers on April 14.

The Assam Government is leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming Bihu event in Guwahati the greatest spectacle in terms of congregation of more than 10,000 Bihu dancers and to make an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The event to be held at Sarusajai Indoor Stadium in Guwahati will be graced by none other than Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Invitations are being extended to the Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, diplomats of G20 & ASEAN countries and other dignitaries for the big event.

Also read: Assam to attempt for Guinness World Record with 11,140 Bihu dance performers

Chief Minister Sarma is closely monitoring the preparations for the upcoming event and to make it a roaring success. “The Chief Minister has been monitoring the preparations to the minutest details so that Bihu, the lifeline of Assamese culture is known to the whole world,” said a senior state government official privy to the development.

Taking to micro blogging platform, twitter, Chief Minister Sarma said, “Preparations are on in full swing for 14 April, when over 11,000 Bihu dancers will create history by performing together at Sarusajai Stadium in august presence of Hon PM @narendramodi ji.

Reviewed arrangements at the venue & asked officials to make the event truly memorable.”

Master trainers have been trained to impart the subtle nuances of the Bihu dance form to the scores of dancers roped in from different districts across the state.

The Chief Minister himself was present when training of master trainers was underway at Sarusajai Sports Complex, the venue for the biggest Bihu event. “I am delighted to be present at Sarusajai Stadium, where training of master trainers is underway for the grand Bihu event. Assam is all set to create a World Record with 11,000 dancers participating in the event on April 14 which will be graced by Adaraniya @narendramodi Ji.”

Hoardings have come up in the waiting sheds of bus stops in prominent places of the national capital welcoming everyone to join in the biggest Bihu festival and to create history together. Even in the yellow and blue lines of Delhi Metro, all the coaches have been wrapped up in Bihu hoardings. Hoardings can be seen on the major roads leading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

This upcoming event comes close on the heels of the concluding function of the year-long 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan in the national capital in November last year.

Not only in Delhi-NCR, the Government has also launched publicity in a big way in Mumbai and Kolkata metropolises, even in Metro trains.

Delhite Vinod Dikshit, who was waiting at a bus stop at Chanakyapuri where hoardings have been splashed all over, said, “I have heard something about Bihu festivity of Assam which coincides with other festivities like Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Poila Boishaki, etc. But my knowledge was little. Now, I started surfing the internet and gathered a wealth of information on it and also how the Assam Government is making efforts to make the Bihu event a spectacular one by finding a place of pride in the Guinness Book.”

Observed on April 14-15 every year, Rongali or Bohag Bihu which heralds the Assamese New Year is widely celebrated across Assam, and parts of Manipur and Bengal. The Assamese celebrate Bihu thrice a year, which signify the distinct cycles of farming – Bhogali/Magh Bihu (January), Bohag/Rongali Bihu (April), and Kongali Bihu (October).

On the day of Bihu, various delicacies like til pitha, narikolor laddoo, murir laddoo, ghila pitha, poka mithoi are made. Women, men and children are seen singing, feasting, exchanging gifts, seeking blessings from elders, donning new attire, and performing the traditional Bihu dance in open fields and stage.