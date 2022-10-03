Mumbai: The police have arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly made a hoax call claiming that he had information about a conspiracy to kill Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

However, after a brief investigation, the man was arrested by the Lonavala Police.

The arrested person has been identified as Avinash Waghmare, a Mumbai city resident.

The FIR states that the accused was staying at Saikrupa Hotel. He was under the influence of alcohol.

Also Read: Assam boat capsize: Body of missing circle officer recovered

He was angry that the hotel manager as he allegedly overcharged him for a bottle of water.

However, at around 2:48 am on Sunday, the Police Control Room received a call from an unidentified mobile number which claimed a conspiracy to kill CM Shinde.

The police with the call being received immediately traced the mobile number and identified the owner.

Also Read: Assam: Police officer suspended for misbehaving with public in inebriated condition

The police team then traced him near Ghatkopar and arrested him on the spot.

On being interrogated, the accused told the police that he wanted to teach the hotel manager a lesson, so he made the call.