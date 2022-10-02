Mangaldai: A Sub Inspector of Police in Assam’s Darrang district has been suspended for alleged gross indiscipline and misconduct in public, officials said.

Sub Inspector Nitai Chandra Roy posted in Dhula Police Station as officer-in-charge was placed under suspension on charges of misbehaving with the public as well as his colleague in an inebriated state.

The suspended cop was found misbehaving with people in a drunken condition, said a senior police official in the Darrang district.

Earlier on July 27, SI Utpal Bora, the then Officer in Charge of Dhula Police Station, was arrested on the charges of wrongful confinement of an innocent citizen.