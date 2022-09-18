GUWAHATI: The non-gazetted ranks in the Assam police department have nearly been filled up.

This was informed by Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday.

Around 15,000 non-gazetted ranks were filled in last two-and-half years, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

“Almost all vacancies in these ranks have been filled up,” the Assam DGP said.

Notably, the Assam police department has a total of 65,000 non-gazetted ranks.

Mahanta further expressed confidence that the recruitment process in recent times have been “clean and transparent”.

“If anyone has any doubts, they can visit the SLPRB website and post their query. We will address any concern by any person,” Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

He further said that the Assam police department is aiming at increasing the number of women personnel in the force.