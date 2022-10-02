Guwahati: The body of the Circle Officer Sanju Das, who went missing on Thursday after a mechanized boat with 28 people on board capsized in a channel of the Brahmaputra River in western Assam’s Dhubri district, was found today.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) had said the accident happened when the boat hit a submerged pillar under construction for the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge.

Seven persons drowned in the river but six were rescued on Thursday.

After continued efforts by our rescue teams,the body of Circle Officer Sanju Das, who went missing in the recent Dhubri boat mishap, was recovered about 1000 m downstream from the accident spot.



My deep condolences to his bereaved family. May his atman attain sadgati. Om Shanti! — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 2, 2022

The boat capsized in the middle of Brahmaputra when Das along with another revenue official was returning after inspecting an erosion-hit area of the district.

Das, who hails from Udharband in south Assam’s Cachar district, has been missing since then.

The body was found around 1 km downstream of the incident site.