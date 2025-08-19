Imphal : A fast track Special Court in Manipur on Monday sentenced 45-year-old Oinam Robinchandra of Tokpa Ching Mayai Leikai, Kakching district, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old schoolgirl in 2016.

Judge W. Tonen Meitei of Fast Track Special Court No. 2 delivered the verdict under Section 4(2) of the POCSO Act.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The court asked the convict to pay a hefty fine Rs. 10,000. It has also directed the state government to pay Rs. 4 lakh compensation to the victim within one month.

The case began in April 2016 when the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the local police station.

She alleged that the accused had lured her daughter and on April 4, 2016, around 10 a.m., sexually assaulted her at Mahadeva hill near Sub Centre Hospital, Kakching.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the FIR, Robinchandra was arrested on May 28, 2016.

Both the accused and the victim underwent medico-legal tests at JNIMS and RIMS hospitals on May 30, and forensic samples were sent for examination.

Police later filed a chargesheet on September 7, 2016.

The case was first taken up by the Special Judge (POCSO), Thoubal in Manipur. It was later transferred to Fast Track Special Court No. 2 on High Court orders in October 2020.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 11 witnesses and presented several documents and material evidence, which led to the conviction.