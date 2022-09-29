Guwahati: Another boat capsize was reported from Assam’s Dhubri district with more than seven going missing.

As per initial reports, seven people, including a circle officer went missing in the incident over the Brahmaputra river.

The boat carrying around 25 people had a team of officials that was out to inspect erosion near an under-construction bridge.

The boat capsized near the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge after it reportedly hit something.

While some managed to safely swim ashore, the SDRF, NDRF and BSF team rescued others but seven are still said to be missing.

Among the missing persons, one has been identified as circle officer Sanju Das.

Operations to rescue them are still on.

There have been no reports of any casualties in the incident.