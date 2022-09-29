Guwahati: The Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hojai district were suspended after they were accused of assaulting a father-son duo in a drunken state.

The Assam government has issued orders for immediate suspension after a backlash from the locals.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the incident came to light directed the suspension of Hojai DC Anupam Choudhary and ADC Raktim Barua on Wednesday night.

As per reports both were drunk when they assaulted the father-son duo but the reason how the incident at first started was not known.

The incident was reported infront of the DC’s government residence.

The CM reacting to the incident said that assaulting general public is an intolerable act and strict would be taken any official found of such acts.