DHUBRI: Efforts are underway to trace the senior government official, who went missing after the boat he was travelling capsized in Brahmaputra River in Dhubri district of Assam.

On Thursday, a mechanised boat carrying 29 passengers had capsized in Brahmaputra river in Dhubri district of Assam near the Bangladesh border.

24 hours later, the search and rescue personnel of the Assam state disaster response force (SDRF) and border security force (BSF) are trying to locate the missing government official, who is still missing.

However, the other 28 passengers have been rescued by the search and rescue personnel of the Assam SDRF and BSF.

The missing Assam government official has been identified as Sanju Das – a circle officer in Dhubri district of Assam.

The boat capsized near the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge over Brahmaputra River in Assam near the Bangladesh border after it reportedly hit something.