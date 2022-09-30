GUWAHATI: Troubles for Aimee Baruah’s Dimasa film Semkhor seem to have become never-ending.

At least five Dimasa organisations have alleged that an 84-day-old baby had died during the shooting of Aimee Baruah’s Semkhor movie, which has been under massive controversies.

Five Dimasa bodies have now written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking justice for the family of the baby girl, who died during the shooting of the film in Semkhor in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The Dimasa orgamisations in Assam that have written to President Droupadi Murmu are Jadikhe Naisho Hoshom (JNH- Dimasa apex body), All Dimasa Students Union (ADSU), Dima Hasao District Committee, Dimasa Student Union (DSU), Central Committee, United Dimasa Youths (UDY) and Dimasa Students Community Guwahati (DSCG).

“An 84-days-old baby died four days after the shooting of the film Semkhor due to exposure to cold,” the organisations alleged.

“Aimee Baruah did not follow the complete legal formalities while shooting for the film Semkhor in Dima Hasao district and as a result, a baby girl had lost her life after being cast in the film,” the organisations allege.

“The baby girl was just 84 days old when filmed in the movie and due to exposure to cold and rough weather condition at the time of filming the baby caught a sickness and following which she died four days later,” they said in the memorandum.

“Aimee Baruah did not take permission from the district magistrate before filming an infant baby in the film which she was supposed to, as per the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition) and Regulation) Act (CALPRA), 1986 and this is a clear case of violation of laws,” they said.

“We hereby request your kind intervention into the matter and lay our representation before you seeking justice,” they added.

Copies of the memorandum were also sent to Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assamese actor Aimee Baruah has landed in legal trouble as a case has been filed against her for allegedly misrepresenting the Dimasa community in her award-winning film ‘Semkhor’.