Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora inaugurated the Bhagadatta Flyover-2 at Rukminigaon on Sunday evening, bringing much-needed relief to one of Guwahati’s most congested traffic zones.

Engineers designed the new four-lane, 660-meter flyover to ease heavy traffic flow between Dispur and Six Mile, an area long plagued by peak-hour gridlock.

With its opening, commuters can now expect smoother, faster travel through the once-notorious Rukminigaon junction.

Authorities completed the Rs 112-crore project in a record nine months, well ahead of schedule. The core construction alone cost Rs 88 crore, with the remaining funds directed toward final touches and supporting infrastructure.

The state government named the flyover after King Bhagadatta, the legendary ruler of ancient Pragjyotishpur, as a tribute to Assam’s rich heritage.

The structure not only celebrates cultural identity but also showcases the state’s rapid strides in urban development.

By improving connectivity and reducing commute times, the Bhagadatta Flyover-2 marks another milestone in Assam’s infrastructure push.

Marking another milestone in improving connectivity, I am dedicating the Bhagadatta Flyover II near Dispur. https://t.co/LADV8tdXmg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 6, 2025