Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged the people of the state to shun the culture of collecting donations.

He urged the people to take a pledge to get rid of this, once and for all during this Durga Puja.

In a statement, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that the worship of Goddess Durga has great significance in Indian spiritual life.

“The worship of Goddess Durga inspires the society and gives it courage to fight against evil forces.

“This Puja has a deep connection with devotion and reverence and it strengthens social, moral and spiritual bonds, he said adding that it is not in the interest of the society to harass small or big business owners by collecting money in the name of Puja donations,” Sarma said.