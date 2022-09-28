GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed the decision of the central government to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Centre has announced a ban on the PFI and its affiliate organisations for a period of five years.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) PFI by the Government of India. The Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist. India of Modi Era is Decisive & Bold.”

The Centre has imposed a ban of the Popular Front of India (PFI) declaring it to be an “unlawful organization” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The decision came after several nationwide raids and arrest of over 240 people connected to the PFI.

Apart from terming it an “unlawful organization”, the Centre said that the PFI has links with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The notification further stated that the PFI had been involved in unlawful activities, which are “prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country”, and that they have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony.

The notification added, “PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organisation but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society.”