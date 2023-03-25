IMPHAL: 24-hour foot patrolling duties are being rendered by the personnel of the law enforcement agencies of India along the Manipur-Myanmar border in the wake of the fluid political situation across the border, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Saturday.



Under the instruction of the Union Home Ministry, the Manipur government has taken up steps to protect the state from a possible large influx of immigrants from Myanmar.

The new initiatives are being taken up following the reports of the killing of at least two suspected cadres of the People’s Defence Force (PDF) in an aerial attack carried out by the Myanmar Army near Border Pillar 81 on the side of the neighboring country (Myanmar) on Friday morning at around 9.30.

A splinter of a bomb was also detected at Kwatha Khunou Village of Manipur situated close to Border Pillar 81, officials said.



To cope with the unstable situation in Myanmar, the state forces including India Reserve Batallion (IRB) and police have been assigned to take close vigils along the sensitive areas bordering Myanmar, Manipur CM said.

On his official Twitter handle, the CM posted, “Well done Behiang police and IRB team. Beihang PS personnel and IRB Behiang post on foot patrolling near the Indo-Myanmar border covering MK Road, places near BP 43 and L. Kanan village.”



As a part of precautionary measures to avert any possibility, Chief Minister N Biren, on his Twitter post wrote, “Chaired a meeting on issues concerning immigration at my secretariat today.”

“Deliberated on the ongoing measures being undertaken to identify illegal immigrants in the state. With support and cooperation from the public, our efforts to protect the indigenous population, conservation of forest areas, and the War on Drugs will be more successful,” the CM twitted.



The government has taken prompt actions in response to the reiterated appeals made by the poor villagers of Kwath Khunou who have been experiencing a tense situation creating an atmosphere of panic diving into the border areas.