IMPHAL: Hearing the sweet voices saying ‘Nakatheng’ – a collection of donations from households by young boys and girls dressed in their best attires always fills my heart with joy, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

This is keeping alive the age-old tradition of Manipur’s Yaoshang/Holi. The blessings they give in return are the purest and most invaluable, the CM tweeted.

The Chief Minister and his wife O Heiyainu Devi gave Nakatheng/donations to the children on the first day of the Yaoshang/Holi which comes at the onset of spring and marks the rekindling of the spirit of life – new leaves sprout on the trees, and gardens and parks present a riot of colours, symbolizes the multi-faceted character of Manipur. The Yaoshang comes to an end on March 11.

At sunset, the couple joined the aged old performing the burning of the ceremonial ‘Yaoshang’ (a small thatch hut/straw hut) which is constructed with bamboo and straws on the first day.

It is followed by the collection of Nakatheng from households by the children who visit nearby homes showering blessings of success and long and healthy life and they receive little monetary gifts as a donation from the households in return. This part of the celebration is called “Nakatheng”.

With the little donation they get, they buy themselves sweets or toffees or share among themselves with much joy and excitement.