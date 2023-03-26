Imphal: A 17-year-old student was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, police said on Sunday.

The minor student was gunned down by the miscreants in front of the Motbung Public Health Centre, Manipur‘s Kangpokpi district on Saturday night.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Saturday when Saigunlao Misao, an XII standard student, was on his way back home at Motbung Model village from the Motbung PHC on the 39 Imphal Dimapur National Highway in Manipur, said a police official said.

Two persons– a male and a female- who came on a motorcycle approached their vehicle sturdily towards the minor boy and the pillion rider pulled out a gun and shot at S Misao killing him on the spot. He received two bullet wounds.

After committing the crime, the assailants sped up their vehicle from Motbung towards Imphal. They managed to escape under the cover of darkness, the police asserted.

Following this, locals of Motbung staged protests blocking the National Highway and burnt the tyres on the road.

Police said that the cause of the killing is yet to be established and the body has been sent to Kangpokpi district hospital for post-mortem.

Manipur Police registered a case and the matter is now under investigation, the police said.

So far no individual or group claims responsibility for the killing.