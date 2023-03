NEW DELHI: Costs of essential medicines are set to get high by at least 12 percent starting April 1.

This rise in prices of medicines came after pharmaceutical companies were allowed to hike prices of several medicines.

Most of these drugs include life-saving medicines like anti-infectives, painkillers and cardiac medicines.

The price hike will impact the retail price of around 800 drugs included in the National List of Essential Medicines, reported Economic Times.

List of Medicines to be costlier from April 1:

General anaesthetics and oxygen medicines like Halothane, Isoflurane, Ketamine, Nitrous oxide, etc.

Pain killers: Diclofenac, Ibuprofen, Mefenamic acid, Paracetmol, Morphine

Antidotes in Poisoning: Activated Charcoal, D-Penicillamine, Nalaxone, Snake venom antiserum,

Anticonvulsants: Clobazam, Diazepam, Lorazepam

Parkinsons and Dementia: Flunarizine, Propranolol, Donepezil

Antibiotics: Amoxicillin, Ampicillin, Benzylpenicillin, Cefadroxil, Cefazolin, Ceftriaxome

Covid management medicines

Anti-TB medicine: Amikacin, Bedaquiline, Clarithromycin, etc.

Antifungal: Clotrimazole, Fluconazole, Mupirocin, Nystatin, Terbinafine, etc.

Antiviral medicines: Acyclovir, Valganciclovir, etc.

HIV management medicines: Abacavir, Lamivudine, Zidovudine, Efavirenz, Nevirapine, Raltegravir, Dolutegravir, Ritonavir, etc.

Malaria medicines: Artesunate, Artemether, Chloroquine, Clindamycin, Quinine, Primaquine, etc.

Cancer treatment medicines: 5-Fluorouracil, Actinomycin D, All-trans retionoic acid, Arsenic trioxide, Calcium folinate, etc.

Anemia medicines: Folic Acid, Iron Sucrose, Hydroxocobalamin, etc.

Plasma and Plasma substitutes

Cardiovascular medicines: Dilitazem, Metoprolol, Digoxin, Verapramil, Amlodipine, Ramipril, Telmisarten, etc.

Dermatological medicines

Antiseptics and Disinfectants: Chlorohexidine, Ethyl Alcohol, Hydrogen peroxide, Povidine iodine, Potassium permanganate, etc.

ENT medicines: Budesonide, Ciprofloxacin, Clotrimazole, etc.

Gastrointestinal Medicines: ORS, Lactulose, Bisacodyl, etc.

Hormones, other Endocrine Medicines and Contraceptives

Vaccines: Hepatitis B, DPT vaccine, Japanese encephalitis vaccine, measles vaccine, rabies vaccine, etc.

Opthalmological medicines, Oxytocics adn antioxytocics

Medicines to treat psychiatric disorders

Respiratory tract disorder medicines, vitamin and minerals