Guwahati: At least nine people have been arrested by the Crime Branch of the Assam Police in connection with the human sacrifice that allegedly took place in June 2019 at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

The incident allegedly took place just before the Ambubachi Mela.

The total number of people arrested in the case has now risen to nine with three being arrested recently.

However, the main accused, a priest of the locality is still absconding.

The victim, a woman, has been identified, and it has been revealed that she was brought to the temple via train and had also offered prayers before her brutal murder.

The accused who were arrested are believed to be from West Bengal.

They arrived in June 2019 and stayed for a day before leaving the next day.

The police have not revealed the identities of the arrested individuals, but sources suggest that they may have been involved in the human sacrifice ritual.

The Kamakhya Temple is one of the most revered temples in India, and the Ambubachi festival is attended by thousands of devotees every year.

The police have stated that the investigation is ongoing adding that further details would be released on Tuesday evening.