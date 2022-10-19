NEW DELHI: In a big remark by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the top court in India has stated that the famed Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hills at Guwahati in Assam is not properly maintained.

This was stated by a Supreme Court bench comprising justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar while hearing a matter related to maintenance of the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

The Supreme Court said that there cannot be any compromise on hygiene.

“I was there during the vacations, and the temple is not being properly maintained. This is my personal opinion. There can’t be any compromise on hygiene,” Justice Rastogi observed.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan while appearing for the Kamakhya Temple, submitted that the Kamakhya Temple is being taken care of by roping in expert bodies like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

The Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal hills at Guwahati in Assam is one of the oldest and most revered centres of Tantric practices.

The Kamakhya Temple is the centre of the Kulachara Tantra Marga and the site of the Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival that celebrates the menstruation of the goddess.

The Kamakhya Temple is dated back to the 8th-9th century.

It is also one of the oldest of the 51 pithas in the Shakta tradition.