SILCHAR: The police in Cachar district of Assam have rescued as many as 13 exotic animals from the district near the inter-state border with Mizoram.

Assam forest department officials, on Wednesday, informed that the animals were found caged in three boxes in a tea garden area.

“These animals were smuggled across the border,” divisional forest officer (DFO) of Cachar in Assam – Tejas Mariswami told ANI.

The rescued animals include seven Moor Macaque, five Lesser Spot Nose Guenon and one Debrazza monkey.

According to reports, the rescued animals were first spotted by the locals at the Derby tea garden area in Cachar district of Assam.

Also read: Assam police recruitment: CID arrests eight candidates for ‘submitting’ fake certificates

Upon being informed, officials and personnel of the Assam forest department rushed to the spot and rescued the caged animals.

The rescued animals will be sent to the Assam state zoo in Guwahati, the forest department informed.

The Northeast region of India seems to have become a transit route for animal traffickers for smuggling exotic animals from South and Southeast Asia to the West.

In recent times, the forest departments and police of almost all the states in the Northeast have rescued many exotic animals from the clutches of animal traffickers.