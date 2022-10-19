GUWAHATI: The criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam police has arrested at least eight candidates, who appeared in the recruitment drive exams of the Assam police.

The eight candidates have been arrested by the Assam police’s CID for allegedly submitting fake computer certificates.

Earlier, the CID of Assam police had summoned around 100 candidates who appeared in the exams for recruitment into the armed and unarmed branches of the Assam police in connection with the case.

”The results of the scientific analysis of FSL in several cases are still awaited, however, based on the reports already furnished by the FSL, eight such candidates have been arrested,” an official statement from the Assam police’s CID said.

“All such candidates were called to CID HQ and interrogated and several incriminating documents were seized from them,” the statement added.

It further stated: “The specimen handwritings and signatures of the concerned owners and in-charges of computer institutions were collected and sent to FSL for scientific analysis and comparison with the questioned computer certificates submitted by the accused candidates.”