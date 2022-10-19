GUWAHATI: At least two more persons in Assam have been arrested by the police for allegedly having links with a terror outfit.

Both the arrested person allegedly have links with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is backed by Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS).

The arrest of the duo came just a day after four others in Assam were arrested on similar charges.

The two new arrests were made following information provided by the four suspects who were arrested earlier.

The arrests were made following raids at Barpeta, Tamulpur and Nalbari due districts in Assam.

Since the crackdown on terror modules in Assam was initiated by the police in April, at least 45 people have been arrested from different parts of the state thus far.

Most of the arrested persons were either mosque Imams or teachers at private madrasas in Assam.