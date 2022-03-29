The national investigation agency (NIA) has taken over investigation into the improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Police Bazaar in Meghalaya capital city – Shillong on January 31.

The NIA has registered a case on March 4 into the IED blast case at Police Bazaar area in Shillong – the capital city of Meghalaya.

Notably, the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) had earlier claimed responsibility for the IED blast.

Shillong police in Meghalaya had nine persons in connection with the bomb blast in the Meghalaya capital city.

Among those arrested include a minor, who was the HNLC’s area commander for Shillong region.

The blast took place near a business establishment named Delhi Misthan Bhandar.

The explosion did not cause any risk to life as the area was under lockdown at the time of the blast.